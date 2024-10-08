Lone Star College enrollment hits record high

East Aldine students increase by 90%

HOUSTON–Lone Star College broke its enrollment record by surpassing its 90,000-headcount goal and welcoming 91,885 students this fall, representing a 3.5% increase from fall 2023. This data is based on Official Day numbers recorded 12 academic days after a semester begins.

“While the record breaking enrollment is an important milestone for Lone Star College, what’s equally significant is the choice our students made to pursue their education here,” said Gerald F. Napoles, Ph.D., LSC vice chancellor, Student Success. “This year’s Official Day numbers not only show more than 90,000 students but their commitment to earning valuable credits that will build knowledge, career opportunities and critical skills.”

Locally, LSC-EAC reported to the Northeast News that the East Aldine campus had a 90% jump in enrollment for the fall.

The LSC Official Day numbers also highlight students enrolled in 608,526 credit hours, a 3% increase from fall 2023. These gains indicate the college’s quality and comprehensive programs, affordable tuition, flexible learning options and support resources are helping students complete their education at LSC, transfer to a four-year university or enter the workforce.

“Lone Star College wants to see our students access the education they need to succeed in and out of the classroom,” said Napoles. “The college’s dedicated faculty and staff are committed to helping students stay on track and reach their educational and career goals.”

Lone Star College offers over 200 program options, including four bachelor’s degrees. Learn more at LoneStar.edu/Programs- Of-Study.

