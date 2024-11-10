10th Annual Jensen Jubilee celebration

10th Annual Jensen Jubilee Celebrates Community Unity at Shady Lane Park, Honoring Local Leaders and Sponsors

By Armando Walle

“Great day for 10th Annual Jensen Jubilee at Shady Lane Park. Pastor David L Smith and 1st Lady Linda Hicks Smith have been longtime community leaders bringing people together. Proud to be a partner and sponsor. Love them dearly.

Shout out to all the vendors and title sponsor UT Physicians and to Grand Marshals, CM Tarsha Jackson and CM Mario Castillo.”

Mayra Toledo added: “The Office of Harris County Attorney Christian D. Menefee attended the 10th Annual Jensen Jubilee parade, and fall festival at Shady Lane Park.

Pastor David L Smith and 1st Lady Linda Hicks Smith have been the leading force in this Community, and their dedication and love for this Community is unwavering. The Harris County Attorney’s Office Staff Members were so proud to be a part of this amazing Neighborhood Jubilee.

It was wonderful to see so many vendors and of course we need to thank Sponsors like State Representative Armando L. Walle and title sponsor UT Physicians as well as the Grand Marshals, CM Tarsha Jackson and CM Mario Castillo.

If you were not able to attend the Jensen Jubilee you really missed out on such a grand Event. Hopefully next year we will get to see you there.”

Six Scholarships were presented at the Jubilee by the Houston Northeast CDC. They were given to Jordyn Young, Senai Chatman, Egypt Thomas, Chandler Smith, Jamarion Thibodeaux, and Caleb Hendry.

The UT Physicians Multispecialty–Jensen Clinic, with the UTHealth Houston Cares Team and the UTHealth Houston School of Dentistry, celebrated the 10th annual Jensen Jubilee Fall Festival by the Houston Northeast Community Development Corporation on Oct. 19. The event connects with the community to share valuable resources and information to address healthcare needs.