OMG! Commissioner Garcia in Parachute Jump from airplane

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! No, it’s Commissioner Garcia! Commissioner Garcia started his day early last week, and more than 10,000 feet in the sky with the Golden Knights, the U.S. Army Parachute Team. The mission: To encourage people to consider enlisting in the army and to explore its different career paths. Garcia said “Thank you to the the Golden Knights for this incredible experience and to all men and women in the military for their service.” Garcia wore a shirt emblazened “BE ALL YOU CAN BE”. So appropriate.

Learn about the Houston Recruiting Battalion by clicking this link https:// recruiting.army.mil/5thbde/ 4ebn/