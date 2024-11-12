Texans visit reeling Cowboys on MNF: UT has tough road test at Arkansas

Week 12 in the NFL will feature Texas’ two professional football teams as the Texans will visit the Cowboys on prime time on Monday Night Football. This will be Houston’s third straight prime time game (they lost to the Jets on Thursday Night Football and hosted the Lions last week on Sunday Night Football).

This is an important game for DeMeco Ryan’s team as they need to let the rest of the AFC know they are capable of winning on the road and taking on a reeling Dallas team might be just what the doctor ordered for the Texans under the bright lights of Monday Night Football.

The Cowboys are one of the most disappointing teams thus far in the 2024 season. Mike McCarthy’s team dropped to 3-5 two weeks ago after it 27-21 loss at Atlanta. Not only did Dallas lose the game, they also suffered key injuries to their two best offensive players, QB Dak Prescott (hamstring injury) and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (shoulder injury). Prescott is slated to miss multiple weeks with the hamstring injury, which means Cooper Rush will guide the Dallas offense. While Rush is a capable backup (he went 4-2 as the starter in 2022 when Prescott sustained a hand injury in the season opener against Tampa Bay), he doesn’t have the mobility of Prescott, which could make him a sitting duck against the Texans fierce pass rush.

While the Texans and Cowboys will close out Week 11, there’s a big one slated to start off the weekend in the NFC East. The Washington Commanders, perhaps the most surprising team in the league this year (they improved to 7-2 two weeks ago with their win against the Giants), visit the Eagles on Thursday Night Football in a key NFC East contest. Sensational rookie QB Jayden Daniels will get to show off his immense talents in front of a national TV audience as he takes on veteran Philly QB Jalen Hurts.

There’s also a big on in the AFC North on Sunday as the Ravens and their explosive offense visits the Steelers and their stingy defense.

The Chiefs put their undefeated season on the line when they visit the Bills on Sunday. These two teams have played some epic games over the last few years and this Sunday’s game should continue that trend.

The Packers take on the Bears in Chicago in the NFL’s oldest and bitterest rivalries, while the Falcons will take tier high-flying offense to the Mile High City to take on the Broncos, who came crashing back down to earth two weeks ago after the 41-10 thumping they suffered against the Ravens.

The Bengals visit the Chargers in an important game for both teams’ playoff chances. Cinci is starting to get on a roll behind QB Joe Burrow and needs to start stringing some wins together after going 1-4 after their first five games. The Bengals improved to 4-5 after their 41-24 win over the Raiders two weeks ago. The Chargers are playing solid on both sides of the ball, but Burrow will give that unit a real test on Sunday.

On the college landscape, No. 7-ranked Tennessee visits No. 2-ranked Georgia in a big SEC contest, while No.5-ranked Texas has a tough road test against an Arkansas team that is potent on offense, but has issues on defense.

No. 19-ranked Clemson visits No. 23-ranked Pitt in a key ACC contest, while No. 14 LSU visit Florida looking to pad its College Football Playoff resume. Speaking of padding their CFP resume, No. 10-ranked Notre Dame will look to take care of Virginia early to impress the CFP Committee.

Now that the high school regular season is completed, this space will concentrate on the college and pro schedules for the remainder of the year. Before we take a look at this weekend’s games, let’s review last week’s record. An 8-4 record upped the season record to 72-36 (66%). Now, onto this weekend’s games.

NCAA

Tennessee at Georgia – No. 7-ranked Tennessee visits No. 2- ranked Georgia in the Vols biggest and toughest road test of the season. Tennessee has a solid defense, which should travel well against a Georgia offense that has been inconsistent most of the season. Georgia QB Carson Beck (2,302 yards, 17 TDs) threw three interceptions two weeks ago in the Dogs 34-20 win over an average Florida team. Georgia let the Gators hang around for three quarters behind third string QB Aiden Warner, who took over after starter DJ Langway left with a hamstring injury. Beck will have a tough test against the Vols front seven, which is one of the best in the SEC. He will need a big day from running back Trevor Etienne (453 yards, 7 TDs) and wideout Arian Smith (31 receptions, 503 yards, 3 TDs) on Saturday. The Vols are led by QB Nico Iamaleava (1,703 yards, 9 TDs) who has been up and down this season. Their top offensive weapon is running back Dylan Sampson (982 yards, 19 TDs). Look for the ‘Dawgs defense to slow down Sampson and then set their sites on Iamaleava, who is prone to turnovers. It’s time for Georgia to separate itself from the rest of the SEC. My pick, Georgia 32, Tennessee 18

Texas at Arkansas – Steve Sarkisian’s No. 5-ranked Longhorns head to the hills of Arkansas to take on a Razorbacks team that would like nothing more than to pull off the upset against their former SWC rivals. The last time UT played at Fayetteville, the Hogs were rude guests in Sark’s first year on the job and dominated the ‘Horns, 40-21. Texas can’t let that happen this year or their CPF hopes will be dashed. Look for UT QB Quinn Ewers (1,389 yards, 14 TDS) to come out firing against a suspect Razorback defense that gave up 63 points to Ole Miss two weeks ago. He will look to make plays downfield to wide receivers Isaiah Bond (23 receptions, 380 yards, 4 TDs) and Matthew Golden (24 receptions, 332 yards, 4 TDs) and tight end Gunnar Helm (31 receptions, 419 yards, 2 TDs), which should open up the running game for Quinterevion Wisner (409 yards, 2 TDS). The UT defense will need to contain dual-threat QB Taylor Green (2,213 passing yards, 11 TDs/ 411 rushing yards, 5 TDs) and running back Ja’Quinden Jackson (592 yards, 10 TDs). Look for UT to take the starch out of the ‘Hogs early and cruise to victory. My pick, Texas 36, Arkansas 18

Clemson at Pittsburgh – A good one in the ACC pits No. 19 Clemson against No. 23 Pitt in a game both need to remain in contention in the league race. Two weeks ago, Clemson lost at home to Louisville, 33-21, for their first conference loss and second loss of the season, while Pitt was blown out at SMU, 48- 25. Clemson needs a big game from QB Cade Klubnik (2,064 passing yards, 21 TDs/270 rushing yards, 4 TDs), running back Phil Mafah (853 yards, 8 TDs) and wide receiver Antonio Williams (34 receptions, 418 yards, 6 TDs). The Panthers are led by QB Eli Houston (2,056 yards, 17 TDs) and running back Desmond Reid (590 yards, 4 TDs). Look for Clemson to pick up a big road win on Saturday. My pick, Clemson 26, Pitt 23

LSU at Florida – No. 14- ranked LSU heads to the Swamp to take on a beaten up Florida team that could be playing for head coach Billy Napier’s job. The Gators have been a major disappointment in Napier’s third year at the helm, but injuries have taken their toll as their top two QBs (Graham Mertz and Willis High grad Langway) have been lost with injuries. The Gators played No. 2-ranked Georgia tough two weeks ago before losing 34-20. This week they face a Tigers team that needs to win out to have a shot at a CFP berth. Look for LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier (2,627 yards, 20 TDs) to have a big day throwing to Kyren Lacy (41 receptions, 618 yards, 6 TDs) and Aaron Armstrong (36 receptions, 614 yards, 4 TDs). Florida will need a big day from running back Montrell Johnson (373 yards, 4 TDs), but it won’t be enough to slow down the Tigers. My pick, LSU 34, Florida 15

Virginia at Notre Dame – No. 10-ranked Notre Dame is also looking to make points with the CFP Committee, so look for them to show little mercy to an average Virginia team on Saturday. The Irish defense will get after Virginia QB Anthony Colandrea (1,805 yards, 11 TDs), then turn things over to its offense led by QB Riley Leonard (1,360 passing yards, 8 TDs/539 rushing yards, 11 TDs), running back Jeremiyah Love (564 yards, 9 TDs) and wideout Beaux Collins (28 receptions, 359 yards, 2 TDs). Look for the Irish to be rude hosts come Saturday. My pick, Notre Dame 41, Virginia 16

NFL

Washington at Philadelphia – Week 11 starts off with a good one as NFC East rivals Washington and Philadelphia meet in a key game for both teams. The Commanders have been one of the biggest surprises in the NFL this season, perhaps the biggest surprise, thanks to rookie QB Jayden Daniels (1,945 passing yards, 9 TDs/459 rushing yards, 4 TDs). Entering their Nov. 10 game against the Steelers, the Commanders stood at 7-2 and led the division, behind the 6-2 Eagles. Daniels and Philly QB Jalen Hurts (1,774 passing yards, 10 TDs/322 rushing yards, 8 TDs) are two of the top dual-threat QBS in the league and they should put on a show for the Thursday Night Football crew and the nation. The Eagles have one of the top running backs in the league in Saquon Barkley (925 yards, 8 total TDs) and two quality receivers in DeVonta Smith (35 receptions, 473 yards, 4 TDs) and A.J. Brown (23 receptions, 444 yards, 3 TDs). Brown sustained a knee injury two weeks ago in the Eagles’ win over the Jags, so he may not be available for this game. Daniels needs help from running back Brian Robinson (461 yards, 6 TDs) and wideout Terry McLaurin (60 receptions, 598 yards, 6 TDs). Look for the Eagles to win this one late. My pick, Philadelphia 26, Washington 23

Baltimore at Pittsburgh – A big one in the AFC North pits the offensive-minded Ravens taking on the defensive-minded Steelers in Pittsburgh. The Steelers defense, which allows just 14 points per game, will have its hands full with Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson (2,379 passing yards, 20 TDs/505 rushing yards, 2 TDs), running back Derrick Henry (1,052 yards, 13 total TDs) and big-play wideout Zay Flowers (46 receptions, 654 yards, 3 TDs). The Steelers will need a big day from QB Russell Wilson (542 yards, 3 TDs in two games), running back Najee Harris (592 yards, 2 TDs) and wide receiver George Pickens (35 receptions, 548 yards, 1 TD). Look for the Steelers defense to slow down the Ravens at home on Sunday. My pick, Pittsburgh 23, Baltimore 20

Green Bay at Chicago – The Packers and Bears meet in Chicago on Sunday with each team needing a win to remain in the NFC playoff hunt, and to hang in the NFC North race, which looks like Detroit’s division to lose. Two weeks ago, the Lions literally rained on the Packers parade in Green Bay and left with a 24-14 win, while the Bears were dominated by the Cardinals in Arizona, 29-9. Bears rookie QB Caleb Williams (1,665 passing yards, 9 TDs/221 rushing yards, 1 TD) has struggled lately and he will face a Packer defense that has a penchant for creating turnovers. GB needs a big game from QB Jordan Love (1,820 yards, 15 TDs) and running back Josh Jacobs (762 yards, 3 TDs). Look for Love to attack a suspect Bears secondary and the GB defense to make life tough on Williams as the Packers pick up a big road win. My pick, Green Bay 26, Chicago 20

Atlanta at Denver – The Falcons take their explosive offense to Denver to take on a Broncos team that is tough to beat at home. Atlanta QB Kirk Cousins (2,328 yards, 17 TDs), running back Bijan Robinson (632 rushing yards, 4 TDs/38 receptions, 303 yards) and wide receivers Darnell Mooney (41 receptions, 588 yards, 5 TDs) and Drake London (50 receptions, 552 yards, 6 TDs) will be a lot for the Denver defense to handle. The Broncos will need a big day from rookie QB Bo Nix (1,753 passing yards, 8 TDs/295 rushing yards, 4 TDs). My pick, Atlanta 30, Denver 26

Cincinnati at Los Angeles Chargers – This game will pit one of the hottest QBs in the league in Cinci’s Joe Burrow (2,244 yards, 20 TDs) against a tough LA defense. After losing four of their first five games, the Bengals have won three of four heading into last week’s game against Baltimore, while the Chargers have been improving week-by-week under first-year head coach Jim Harbaugh. Burrow will need a big day from wideout Ja’Marr Chase, while the Chargers will look to running back J.K. Dobbins (620 yards, 6 TDs) to control the clock and keep Burrow off of the field. LA has a pretty fair QB as well in Justin Herbert (1,725 yards, 10 TDs). Look for a big day from Herbert as the Chargers slow down the Bengals momentum. My pick, Los Angeles Chargers 24, Cincinnati 20

Kansas City at Buffalo – On a weekend of big games in the NFL, this might be the marquee matchup as the defending Super Bowl champs visit the Bills in Buffalo at 3:25 p.m. on CBS. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will call the action as KC’s Patrick Mahomes (1,942 yards, 11 TDs) and Buffalo’s Josh Allen (2,001 passing yards, 17 TDs/211 rushing yards, 3 TDs) will battle once again. Two weeks ago, the Chiefs kept their unbeaten season alive with a 40-34 OT win at home over Tampa Bay, while the Bills needed a 61-yard field goal from Tyler Bass to get past the Dolphins at home, 30-27. Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce hooked up for 14 passes for 100 yards in the TB win, and newly acquired wideout DeAndre Hopkins (10 receptions, 115 yards, 2 TDs) and running back Kareem Hunt (414 yards, 5 TDs) give Mahomes two more weapons at his disposal. Allen has a strong running game to rely on thanks to James Cooks (496 yards, 7 TDs) and two dependable wideouts in Khalil Shakir (42 receptions, 471 yards, 2 TDs) and Keon Coleman (22 receptions, 417 yards, 3 TDs). The Chiefs have the better defense, but look for Allen to make a couple of more plays than Mahomes does as the Chiefs undefeated season comes to an end. My pick, Buffalo 30, Kansas City 27

Houston at Dallas – The Texans should have little trouble against a beat up Dallas team that could be looking at a doubledigit loss season. Thanks, Jerry, for going “all in” this year. Look for Stroud (2,129 yards 11 TDs) to get top wideout Nico Collins (32 receptions, 567 yards, 3 TDs in five games) back for this game as those two will attack a porous Dallas secondary. Texans running back Joe Mixon (609 yards, 6 TDs) should also have a big night against the Dallas front seven that has trouble stopping the run. The Texans must do a better job of protecting Stroud, who was sacked eight times in their 21-13 loss to the Jets on Oct. 31. I’m sure Ryan’s and his staff will have the offensive line fixed in time for this one as the Texans roll in Jerry World. My pick, Houston 31, Dallas 16