UT, A&M meet for first time since 2011, much at stake:

Thanksgiving Weekend loaded with a feast of football

UIt’s that time of year when we give thanks for our many blessings, stuff ourselves on turkey and the trimmings and feast on football!

Yes, it’s Thanksgiving and while we enjoy the company of friends and family, the football schedule is loaded with four days (not counting the Monday Night Football stinker featuring the Browns and Broncos) of intriguing football games at the college and pro level.

The highlight of the weekend comes on Friday, Nov. 30 when the University of Texas and Texas A&M will renew their instate rivalry when the Aggies host the Longhorns at Kyle Field. Not only will this be the first meeting between the state’s biggest universities since 2011, but the game will have real significance in the SEC race and the College Football Playoff picture. The winner of this game could have an inside track to the SEC title game slated for Dec. 7 at Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium.

Two weeks ago, UT improved to 9-1 on the season and to 5-1 in the SEC with a 20-10 road win at Arkansas. A&M also stood at 5-1 entering last weekend’s game at Auburn. Texas hosted Kentucky. If both teams win those games, they will enter the big showdown in College Station with identical 6-1 league marks.

When these two met in 2011, prior to the Aggies leaving the Big 12 and heading to the SEC, Texas won, 27-25 on a last second field goal by Justin Tucker, who is still kicking for the Baltimore Ravens. This should be one of the biggest games in the 119th meeting between the two teams (UT leads the overall series, 76-37-5).

While much attention will be on College Station on Friday, there are a number of other key matchups this holiday weekend. No. 2-ranked Ohio State will be out to end a three-year losing streak their bitter rivals, the Michigan Wolverines, when the two meet in Columbus on Saturday. This year, the Buckeyes are definitely the better team, but you had better believe the Wolverines will show up for this one and would like nothing more than to spoil OSU’s Big 10 and CFP title hopes.

No. 21-ranked South Carolina takes on in-state rival No. 20 Clemson, while No. 8-ranked Notre Dame heads out to Los Angeles to take on a disappointing USC team in the renewal of one of the great intersectional rivalries in college football.

The NFL gives us a triple header on Thanksgiving Day, beginning with the Lions, perhaps the best team in the league, hosting the reeling Chicago Bears. That game will be followed by the Cowboys hosting the Giants in a game matching two struggling teams. The nightcap could be a good one with the hot Miami Dolphins visiting the Packers at Lambeau Field.

Week 13 continues on Friday with the Raiders visiting the Chiefs, who saw their undefeated season come to an end two weeks ago when they lost to the Bills, 30-21.

The Texans travel to Jacksonville on Sunday to take on the Jags, while the Chargers head to Atlanta to take on the Falcons in what should be an interesting contest. Arizona visits Minnesota in a key game for both team’s playoff hopes, while the Eagles visit Baltimore in the Game of the Week in the 3:25 viewing window on Sunday. There’s a good one on Sunday Night Football as the 49ers visit the surging Bills in prime time.

This is going to be quite a weekend of football viewing. Before we take a look at those games, let’s review last week’s record. A 10-2 week brought the season record to 93-39 (70%).

I hope all of you have a very blessed Thanksgiving. Please enjoy time with your family and enjoy the games!

NCAA

Michigan at Ohio State – The Buckeyes will be looking to end a three-year losing streak to their rivals from the North. These two teams are heading in opposite directions. After winning the national championship and finishing 15-0 a year ago, head coach Jim Harbaugh bolted Ann Arbor for the NFL and he didn’t leave much left in the cupboard. The Wolverines were 5-5 heading into their Nov. 23 game against Northwestern. Michigan has struggled on offense all year long, especially at the quarterback position. Ohio State, on other hand, has been rolling as of late on both sides of the ball. The defense has allowed just 37 points in their last four games heading into their Nov. 23 showdown with undefeated Indiana. The offense is explosive led by QB Will Howard (2,484 yards, 24 TDs), running back Quinshon Judkins (723 yards, 8 TDs) and TreVon Henderson (662 yards, 5 TDs) and big play wideouts Jeremiah Smith (49 receptions, 865 yards, 9 TDs) and Emeka Egbuka (49 receptions, 612 yards, 8 TDs). During the three-year winning streak, Michigan has outscored OSU 117-74. Look for the Buckeyes to exercise those demons in a big way come Saturday in Columbus. My pick, Ohio State 34, Michigan 13

South Carolina at Clemson – This should be an interesting game to watch as the surging Gamecocks visit Clemson in a battle for bragging rights in the state of South Carolina. South Carolina head coach Todd Beamer has his team rolling and should enter this game with a five-game winning streak (SC played Wofford last week), while Clemson needs this game to keep its slim ACC title hopes alive. South Carolina is led by QB LaNorris Sellers (1,796 yards, 14 TDs), running back Raheim Sanders (749 yards, 10 TDs) and tight end Joshua Simons (32 receptions, 426 yards, 6 TDs). The Tigers will look for another big day from QB Kade Klubnik (2,563 passing yards, 26 TDs/341 rushing yards, 5 TDs), running back Phil Mafah (998 yards, 8 TDs) and wide receiver Antonio Williams (52 receptions, 615 yards, 8 TDs). Clemson is tough to beat at home, which the Gamecocks will discover come Saturday. My pick, Clemson 31, South Carolina 28

Notre Dame at USC – No. 8- ranked Notre Dame heads to the West Coast to take on a disappointing USC team that entered its Nov. 23 game against crosstown rival UCLA with a 5-5 record. The powers that be at ‘SC can’t be happy with a .500 record for what they paid head coach Lincoln Riley. This will be the Trojans Super Bowl, so expect Riley to throw a lot of surprises at the Irish. ND has one of the best defenses in the nation as evidenced by the 104 points that unit has allowed heading into last Saturday’s game against undefeated Army. The Irish are solid on offense led by dual-threat QB Riley Leonard (1,789 passing yards, 12 TDs/ 641 rushing yards, 13 TDs) and productive running back Jeremiyah Love (720 yards, 12 TDs). Look for the ND defense to hound ‘SC QB Jayden Maiva (325 yards, 3 TDs) and slow down running back Wood Marks (1,024 yards, 9 TDs) as the Irish look to have an impressive finish to the regular season and prepare for the CFP. My pick, Notre Dame 34, USC 14

Texas at Texas A&M – It’s good for college football to have these two in-state rivals playing one another again. It’s been way too long since the Longhorns and Aggies went after it’s fitting that there is so much at stake for both teams as they meet for the first time since 2011. The winner should land a spot in the SEC title game, while the loser could still earn a CFP bid. This game will match Texas’ high-powered, but inconsistent offense, against a stout A&M defense. The Aggie defense will look to rattle UT QB Quinn Ewers (1898 yards, 21 TDs) early. Ewers has a lot of weapons on the outside in wideouts Isaiah Bond (30 receptions, 483 yards, 5 TDs) and Matthew Golden (29 receptions, 417 yards, 8 TDs) and a dependable tight end in Gunner Helm (37 receptions, 493 yards, 3 TDs). Helm could be a key player come Saturday in College Station. UT also needs to be able to run the ball against the tough A&M front seven, which means Quintrevion Wisner (468 yards, 2 TDs) and Jayden Blue (459 yards, 5 TDs) will be counted on to step up their games on Saturday. The A&M offense isn’t explosive, but they get the job done, led by dual-threat QB Marcel Reed (1,129 passing yards, 9 TDs/375 rushing yards, 7 TDs) and wideout Noah Thomas (26 receptions, 390 yards, 4 TDs). While the Aggie defense is one of the best in the SEC, so is the UT defense. That unit was lights out two weeks ago in its 20-10 road win at Arkansas coming up with six sacks and a turnover. This is going to be a tightly contested game, but I think the home crowd at Kyle Field will be the difference maker as the Aggies earn their first-ever trip to the SEC title game. My pick, Texas A&M 23, Texas 20

NFL

Chicago at Detroit – The NFL’s Thanksgiving Day Triple Header begins in the Motor City as the red-hot Lions host the stumbling Bears. The Bears and rookie QB Caleb Williams (2,016 yards, 9 TDS) will be entering a buzzsaw when they face the Lions on Thanksgiving Day. The Detroit offense is perhaps the most explosive unit in the NFL this year. In their last seven games, they have scored 42, 47, 31, 52, 24, 26 and 52 points. They have weapons all over the place led by QB Jared Goff (2,492 yards, 20 TDs), running back Jahmyr Gibbs (796 yards, 9 total TDs), David Montgomery (595 yards, 11 total TDs), and big-play wideouts Amon-Ra St. Brown (65 receptions, 685 yards, 9 TDs) and Jameson Williams (24 receptions, 538 yards, 4 TDs). Look for the Lions offense to continue to roll and send the Bears packing with another loss. My pick, Detroit 36, Chicago 16

New York Giants at Dallas – The second game of Thanksgiving Day should be a stinker as both the Giants and Cowboys have been major disappointments this year. Two weeks ago, the Cowboys lost their fifth straight home game of the season when they were routed by the Texans, 34-10. All five home losses have been blowouts, which can’t sit well with owner and GM Jerry Jones. With Dak Prescott out for the season, the offense, if that’s what you call it, is now in the hands of backup Cooper Rush (566 yards, 2 TDs). He will look to CeeDee Lamb (67 receptions, 774 yards, 4 TDs) to make some plays against a suspect NY defense. The Giants have benched starting QB Daniel Jones for fan favorite Danny DeVito. DeVito should just hand the ball to running back Tyrone Tracy (545 yards, 3 TDS) and let him run over a horrible Dallas run defense. I think the Cowboys defense will be the difference maker in this one as they finally pick up a home win. My pick, Dallas 23, New York Giants 17

Miami at Green Bay – The final game of Thanksgiving Day should be a fun one to watch as the Dolphins take on the Packers in Green Bay. The Dolphins have been a different team since QB Tua Tagovailoa (1,443. Yards, 9 TDs) has returned under center after missing four games due to a concussion. He has weapons in running back De’Von Achane (530 yards, 3 TDs) and wideout Tyreek Hill (44 receptions, 523 yards, 3 TDs). The Packers have plenty of offensive weapons as well in QB Jordan Love (2,081 yards, 16 TDs), running back Josh Jacobs (838 yards, 4 TDs) and wide receiver Jayden Reed (38 receptions, 643 yards, 4 TDs). Look for Jacobs to be the difference maker in this one as GB remains in the NFC playoff hunt with a big win. My pick, Green Bay 31, Miami 26

Houston at Jacksonville – The Texans will look to put the clamps down on the AFC South race when they visit the reeling Jaguars on Sunday. Two weeks ago, Houston ran over and around the Cowboys, 34-10, as running back Joe Mixon (764 yards, 11 total TDs) rushed for 109 yards and three TDs. QB C.J. Stroud (2,628 yards, 12 TDs) was happy to have big-play wide receiver Nico Collins (36 receptions, 621 yards, 3 TDs) back after he missed five games recovering from a hamstring injury. Collins and fellow wideout Tank Dell (39 receptions, 448 yards, 2 TDs) should have a big day against a beat-up Jags defense, which gave up a franchise high 52 points two weeks ago to the Lions. Head coach Doug Pederson is probably out of a job after the season and the Texans will make it another long day for the head coach. My pick, Houston 34, Jacksonville 18

Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta – This will be an interesting game as the Chargers head cross country to take on a Falcons team that has been up and down thus far in 2024. Two weeks ago, the Falcons were blown out at Denver, 38-6, while the Chargers defeated Cincinnati in overtime, 34-27. LA will look for another big day from QB Justin Herbert (2,186 yards, 13 TDS), running back J.K. Dobbins (726 yards, 8 TDs) and wideouts Ladd McConkey (43 receptions, 615 yards, 4 TDs) and Quentin Johnson (22 receptions, 354 yards, 6 TDs). The Falcons need QB Kirk Cousins (2,807 yards, 17 TDs) to have a big day against a tough LA defense. Cousins will look to running back Bijan Robinson (783 yards, 6 TDs) and wide receiver Drake London (61 receptions, 710 yards, 6 TDs) to make plays to slow down the Chargers defense. My pick, Atlanta 26, Los Angeles Chargers 23

Arizona at Minnesota – A big one for both teams and their NFC playoff hopes. Arizona has been one of the surprise teams in the NFC this year led by QB Kyler Murray (2,058 passing yards, 12 TDs/371 rushing yards, 4 TDs), running back James Conner (697 yards, 5 TDs), rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (33 receptions, 499 yards, 6 TDs) and tight end Trey McBride (49 receptions, 552 yards, 2 TDs). The Vikings have gotten solid play from QB Sam Darnold (2,387 yards, 19 TDs), running back Aaron Jones (692 yards, 2 TDs) and big play wideout Justin Jefferson (59 receptions, 912 yards, 5 TDs). Look for the ball hawking Minnesota defense to force Murray into a key turnover or two as the Vikings pick up a big home win. My pick, Minnesota 26, Arizona 22

Philadelphia at Baltimore – A good one in the late viewing window on Sunday as the hot Eagles visit the dangerous Ravens in Baltimore. Philly entered last Sunday night’s game against the Rams riding a six-game winning streak. The Eagles are loaded on offense led by QB Jalen Hurts (2,197 passing yards, 12 TDs/417 rushing yards, 11 TDs), running back Saquon Barkley (1,137 yards, 10 total TDs) and wide receivers A.J. Brown (33 receptions, 618 yards, 3 TDs) and DeVonta Smith (41 receptions, 516 yards, 4 TDs). The Eagles defense will get a real test against the Ravens Lamar Jackson (2,876 passing yards, 25 TDs/584 rushing yards, 2 TDs), running back Derrick Henry (1,185 yards, 15 total TDs) and speedy wide receiver Zay Flowers (52 receptions, 727 yards, 4 TDs). The Baltimore defense, which has been suspect thus far, needs to step up its game and something tells me it will come Sunday. My pick, Baltimore 30, Philadelphia 23

San Francisco at Buffalo – The 49ers head to Western New York to take on the surging Bills on Sunday Night Football. Two weeks ago, the Bills and QB Josh Allen (2,543 passing yards, 18 TDs/316 rushing yards, 5 TDs) led the Bills to a win over the Chiefs to end their undefeated season. While the Bills were winning a big home game, the 49ers lost at home to Seattle, 20- 17. SF has been hammered with injuries this year and aren’t the same team that has dominated the NFC for the last three years. SF needs a big night from running back Christian McCaffrey (118 rushing yards/95 receiving yards in two games), but that might not be enough to put them over the top against a very solid Buffalo team. While Allen is definitely the star of the team, he has plenty of help in running back James Cook (597 yards, 11 total TDs), wide receiver Khalil Shakir (56 receptions, 599 yards 2 TDs) and tight end Dalton Kincaid (34 receptions, 356 yards, 2 TDs). Look for the Bills to be rude guest to SF QB Brock Purdy (2,613 yards, 13 TDs) and the 49ers come Sunday night on national TV. My pick, Buffalo 31, San Francisco 20