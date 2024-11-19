Vet Fest honors those who served

By Monica Campos

Uniting as a community, the East Aldine Management District pays tribute to the unwavering dedication and sacrifice of our Veterans.

In the heart of East Aldine, we gathered to honor and celebrate Veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice. The program included a welcome by Deputy Executive Director, Veronica Sanches and patriotic music by Ashley Ramirez, a recent graduate from MacArthur HS and a current music major at the University of Houston.

In addition, we had the MacArthur JROTC for the presentation of colors and representatives from Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia’s office who presented Certificates of Recognition for all of our Veterans in attendance.

Images were displayed of dozens of Veterans on our “Wall of Honor” and attendees received a patriotic bag, calendar, and other red-white-and-blue trinkets to commemorate the day. There was a lot of excitement for the raffles which even included an American Flag display case.

We appreciate our vendors who offered resources and information and our local Westfield Fire Department and Little York Fire Department for welcoming our Veterans with a giant American flag displayed on their fire truck.

A big thank you to our emcee Selina Valdez, US Marine Corps Veteran, along with our partners and community for coming out to support and honor our Veterans. Follow us on social media and visit our website AldineDistrict.org to stay connected.