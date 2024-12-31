AISD Crowns Champions of the Inaugural District Spanish Spelling Bee

Top district winners from Aldine ISD’s inaugural Spanish Spelling Bee have earned the honor of representing the district at the prestigious Region 4 Spanish Spelling Bee.

On December 11, the top competitors from Aldine ISD campuses gathered to vie for the Elementary and Secondary Spanish Spelling Bee Champion titles. Approximately 40 emergent bilingual students in grades 4-8 participated in the event, enduring five rounds of intense competition. The event showcased the students’ linguistic skills, focus, and determination.

Students Advancing to Regional Competition

The top three finishers will advance to the Region 4 Spanish Spelling Bee, which will be held on Feb. 5, 2025, at the McKinney Conference Center in Houston.

First Place: Yaritza Valladares, García Middle School

(Grade Band 6-8)

Second Place: Helen Padillo, Oleson Elementary

School (Grade Band 4-5)

Third Place: Dilan Galván, Escamilla Elementary

School (Grade Band 4-5)

These students will proudly represent Aldine ISD as they compete at the regional level. Congratulations to the winners and all participants for their hard work, dedication, and outstanding performances in this milestone event!