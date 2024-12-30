Rep. Walle hosts Annual Senior Dance Event

December 30, 2024 Northeast News Community, Front Page 0

Last month, State Rep. Walle hosted his annual House District 140 Senior Dance at the BakerRipley East Aldine Campus. The Kentucky Derbythemed event included lunch, door prizes and dancing. State Rep. Ana Hernandez (House District 143) also stopped by the event to join in the fellowship.
Last month, State Rep. Walle hosted his annual House District 140 Senior Dance at the BakerRipley East Aldine Campus. The Kentucky Derby themed event included lunch, door prizes and dancing. State Rep. Ana Hernandez (House District 143) also stopped by the event to join in the fellowship.

 

State Representatives Ana Hernandez (left) and Armando Walle hosted the Seniors Dance, and presented door prizes to some of the participants, as seen in photo above.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.