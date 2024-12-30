Rep. Walle hosts Annual Senior Dance Event December 30, 2024 Northeast News Community, Front Page 0 Last month, State Rep. Walle hosted his annual House District 140 Senior Dance at the BakerRipley East Aldine Campus. The Kentucky Derbythemed event included lunch, door prizes and dancing. State Rep. Ana Hernandez (House District 143) also stopped by the event to join in the fellowship. Last month, State Rep. Walle hosted his annual House District 140 Senior Dance at the BakerRipley East Aldine Campus. The Kentucky Derby themed event included lunch, door prizes and dancing. State Rep. Ana Hernandez (House District 143) also stopped by the event to join in the fellowship. State Representatives Ana Hernandez (left) and Armando Walle hosted the Seniors Dance, and presented door prizes to some of the participants, as seen in photo above. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on X (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... BakerRipley East Aldine CampusSenior DanceState Rep. Ana HernandezState Rep. Armando Walle
