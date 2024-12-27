District unveils ‘Spirit of East Aldine’ Sculpture

By Monica Campos / Guest writer

On Tuesday, December 10, the East Aldine Management District and the East Aldine Arts Council came together to host a special dedication and unveiling ceremony for the “Spirit of East Aldine” sculpture.

Created by talented local artist Guadalupe Hernandez, this striking art piece stands as a testament to the vibrant culture and rich heritage of the East Aldine District. The 30-foot-tall sculpture, with its intricate details and symbolic design, is set to become a prominent landmark within the community.

The “Spirit of East Aldine” sculpture not only adds to the aesthetic beauty of the district but also plays a significant role in establishing a strong sense of place and identity that resonates with residents and visitors alike. It serves as

a reflection of the community’s spirit and a celebration of its unique character.

“This landmark represents the beginning of a new era for this community.” said Chairman Carlos Silva.

As East Aldine continues to grow and evolve, it is hoped the sculpture will serve as a constant reminder of the

district’s past, present, and future. Silva said it symbolizes the pride and unity of the community, showcasing how

art can bring people together and create a lasting legacy for generations to come.

“It has been so awe inspiring to see the people of East Aldine who have historically been devoid of public art embrace these projects and begin to imagine art here,” he added.

The dedication and unveiling of the “Spirit of East Aldine” sculpture marks a significant milestone for the district, reinforcing the importance of supporting local artists and investing in public art that enriches the lives of residents and visitors alike.

To stay connected and informed, visit their website at aldinedistrict.org.