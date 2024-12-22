Aldine ISD Adds Parent and Family Engagement Clerks to Strengthen School-Family in Campuses Districtwide

On Monday, Nov. 18, Aldine ISD’s Family and Community Engagement (FACE) Department held a meeting for its Parent and Family Engagement (PFE) Clerks. PFE Clerks are new to FACE. They are in place at all Title I campuses to foster more communication between the campus and families.

The role of the PFE Clerk is to ensure that Aldine’s families are informed, supported, and empowered. They are instrumental in assisting families with Annual Enrollment in the Home Access Center (HAC). This process is critical as it ensures that all student information is accurate, up-to-date, and ready for the new school year. In many instances, they serve as the first point of contact for parents and guardians, guiding them, answering questions, and

providing resources to make sure families have the support they need.

“The PFE Clerks are committed to service, and are at the heart of building a thriving partnership between schools and families,” said Director of Family and Community Engagement, LaTashia Abrams. “We understand that the foundation of student success is not only built on great teachers and administrators, but also on the dedication of

those behind the scenes who ensure that families are fully engaged and supported.”

Additionally, the PFE clerks receive development courses and continuous learning through the FACE department, to offer guidance, strategies to engage families more effectively and technology tools to assist in their roles.

Aldine ISD continuously looks for ways to bring additional resources to students and families in the district, and Parent and Family Engagement Clerks are another way in which Aldine is doing just that.