Texans host Tua and Dolphins: Bills, Lions do battle in Motor City

College football’s regular season, along with the conference title games, have come and gone and now we wait on the College Football Committee (CFP) to announce the 12 teams who will make up this year’s new playoff format.

When the 12 team field is announced, the top four seeds will receive byes, while the other eight teams will play first-round games Dec. 20 and 21. The higher seeded teams will host a game on their respective campuses, while the top four teams will get a much-needed week off.

It has been a wild and woolly year. I think it’s safe to say that no matter what transpired in the SEC title game on Dec. 7, the University of Texas should be in the field. They’ve won 11 games, earned a spot in the SEC title game in their first year in the conference and have perhaps the best defense in college football.

While we wait for the CFP field to be announced, there is one game to discuss this weekend as Army and Navy will meet for the 125th time (Navy leads the all time series, 62-55- 7) on Saturday at Northwest Stadium in Washington, D.C. Both teams have had solid seasons. Army finished first in the American Athletic Conference and carried a 10-1 record into the AAC title game against Tulane a week ago. Navy with an 8-3 record. Both teams will be bowling this year.

While a lot of attention will be on that game and the CFP committee’s announcement, the NFL will take center stage this weekend. So, what else is new?

The Texans return to action after a much-needed bye week and will host Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at NRG Stadium. Two weeks ago, the Texans got back on the winning track with a 23-20 road win at Jacksonville. Running back Joe Mixon got going once again with 101 yards rushing and a touchdown and QB C.J. Stroud turned in a turnover-free performance. This will be a tough game for the Texans because the Dolphins are a desperate team hanging to their playoff lives.

Week 15 begins with Thursday Night Football with the Rams visiting the beat-up and battered 49ers. SF running back Christian McCaffrey sustained another injury two weeks ago against the Bills and could be finished for the season. The Rams are in the NFC West race and will need to win one on the road to remain in the race.

Other key games this weekend have the Cowboys and their faint playoff hopes traveling to Carolina to take on a feisty Panthers team. Carolina has played hard the last few weeks and took Tampa Bay to overtime two weeks ago before falling, 26- 23. This is a game Dallas cannot afford to take for granted, especially considering they probably have to win out to even have a chase of the playoffs.

The Chiefs have a tough road test at Cleveland. The Browns have had a disappointing season, but three weeks ago upset the Steelers at home and would like nothing more than to upset the defending Super Bowl champs on Sunday.

The Game of the Week will occur in Detroit, when the Lions host the Buffalo Bills in what could be a Super Bowl preview.

There’s also the battle for the Keystone State when the Steelers visit the red-hot Eagles in Philadelphia. Both teams should be playoff bound. This should be a fun game to watch as the stout Steeler defense will try and slow down the highoctane Philly offense.

Tampa Bay heads to LA to take on the Chargers, while the Packers will head to the Pacific Northwest to take on Seattle on Sunday Night Football.

The NFL will give us two Monday Night Football games, with the Bears and their new head coach Thomas Brown. Brown replaces the fired Matt Eberflus, who was fired after the Bears fell to 4-8 after their Thanksgiving loss at Detroit. The nightcap will feature Atlanta at Las Vegas.

Before we take a look at this weekend’s games, let’s review last week’s record. An 8-4 week brought the season record to 101-43 (70 percent). Now, onto this weekend’s games.

NCAA

Army vs. Navy – I don’t know about you, but I love this game and watch it every year. This is more than a football game, it’s a meeting of two of the most respected military academies in the country and features young men who won’t be playing in the NFL, but who will be defending our great country once they graduate from their respective schools. And this year, both teams have had solid seasons, especially Army, which entered the AAC title game with 10 wins against one loss, while Navy will enter with an 8-3 record. If you like teams that run the football, then you will love this game. These two teams have combined for 72 rushing touchdowns (Army has 39 and Navy has 33). Both teams have dual-threat QBs as Army is led by Bryson Daily (860 passing yards, 8 TDs/1,348 rushing yards, 25 TDs) and Navy is led by Blake Horvath (1,154 passing yards, 11 TDs/895 rushing yards, 13 TDs). Daily will get help in the running game from running back Kanye Udoh (906 yards, 9 TDs). This should be a high-scoring and entertaining game. Look for Daily to make one or two more plays than Horvath does as the Black Knights pull it out. My pick, Army 34, Navy 31

NFL

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco – Week 16 kicks off with an NFC West battle on Thursday Night Football as the Rams visit the beat up 49ers. San Francisco has been decimated by injuries and has lost star running back Christian McCaffrey for the rest of the season with a knee injury. His backup, Jordan Mason (789 yards, 3 TDs) is also injured, so that means QB Brock Purdy (2,707 yards, 13 TDs) will need to make plays in the passing game to wide receiver Juan Jennings (50 receptions, 654 yards, 4 TDs) and tight end George Kittle (61 receptions, 649 yards, 8 TDs). The Rams are squarely in the division race and will look to QB Matthew Stafford (2,983 yards, 17 TDs), running back Kyren Williams (926. Yards, 10 TDs) and wideouts Cooper Kupp (58 receptions, 565. Yards, 5 TDs) and Puka Nacua (42 receptions, 546 yards, 2 TDs) to attack a suspect SF defense. The Rams have too much firepower and will pick up a big road win on Thursday night. My pick, Los Angeles Rams 26 San Francisco 23

Dallas at Carolina – Can the Cowboys make a late-season run after a disastrous start to the season? Maybe, but they will need to win on the road on Sunday against a young and hungry Carolina team that has not given up on the season, even though they’ve won only three games heading into their Dec. 8 game at Philadelphia. Dallas picked up its second straight win on Thanksgiving Day over the Giants as backup QB Cooper Rush (1,008 yards, 5 TDs) passed for 195 yards and a score and running back Rico Dowdle (600 yards, 2 TDs) rushed for 112 yards and a score. Dallas will need star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (79 receptions, 880 yards, 4 TDs) for this game. Lamb sat out most of the New York game with a shoulder injury. The Dallas defense will need to contain Panthers QB Bryce Young (1,381 yards, 6 TDs) and running back Chubba Hubbard (919 yards, 7 TDs) if they hope to pull out the win. It says here the Dallas “D” will do just that come Sunday. My pick, Dallas 24, Carolina 17

Kansas City at Cleveland – The Chiefs may not be blowing people out, but they do find ways to keep on winning. On Sunday they will face a tough test at what should be a chilly afternoon in Cleveland. KC QB Patrick Mahomes (2,979 yards, 19 TDs) will be up to the task. He will get help from running back Kareem Hunt (592 yards, 5 TDs), tight end Travis Kelce (75 receptions, 637 yards, 2 TDs) and rookie wideout Xavier Worthy (33 receptions, 407 yards, 5 TDs). The Browns have had a tough year, but have not given up on the season. They lost a tough one at Denver two weeks ago, falling 41-32. Reserve QB Jameis Winston (1,763 yards, 11 TDs) and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (54 receptions, 880 yards, 3 TDs) have formed a formidable duo, but look for the Chiefs defense to harass Winston and force a turnover or two as the Chiefs win a tough road contest. My pick, Kansas City 23, Cleveland 16

Miami at Houston – The Dolphins visit the Texans on Sunday and the Texans will take on the explosive Miami offense without starting linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, who the league suspended three games for his hit on Jacksonville QB Trevor Lawrence. Houston head coach DeMeco Ryans will need to come up with a solid game plan to slow down Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa (2,125 yards, 17 TDs), running back De’Von Achane (576 yards, 9 total TDs) and speedy wideout Tyreek Hill (55 receptions, 654 yards, 4 TDs). The Texans could use another big day from running back Joe Mixon (887 yards, 12 total TDs). If Mixon has success running the ball, Houston can control the clock and keep Tua off the field. That will also open up the passing game for Texans QB C.J. Stroud (3,117 yards, 15 TDs) and big-play wide receivers Nico Collins (49 receptions, 532 yards, 4 TDs) and Tank Dell (43 receptions, 543 yards, 2 TDs). With Kansas City and Baltimore next up on the Texans schedule, it would behoove the locals to win this one at home on Sunday. My pick, Houston 31, Miami 27

Buffalo at Detroit – This should be a really good game as one of the best teams in the AFC visits the top team in the NFC. Detroit improved to 11-1 with their Thanksgiving Day win over Chicago, while Buffalo improved to 10-2 with their win over SF two weeks ago. The Lions are beat up on defense, which should have Buffalo QB Josh Allen (2,691 passing yards, 20 TDs/ 334 rushing yards, 6 TDs) smiling. The Lions defense will also have to contend with running back James Cook (703 yards, 11 TDs) and wideout Khalil Shakir (60 receptions, 629 yards, 2 TDs). The Buffalo defense will also have its hands full taking on Lions QB Jared Goff (2,982 yards, 22 TDs), running backs Jahmyr Gibbs (973 yards, 11 total TDs), David Montgomery (720 yards, 11 total TDs) and wideouts Amon-Ra St. Brown (76 receptions, 820 yards, 9 TDs) and Jameson Williams (34 receptions, 630 yards, 4 TDs). The Lions are tough to beat at home, which the Bills will discover come Sunday. My pick, Detroit 33, Buffalo 30

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia – The Steelers and Eagles battle for the pride of the Keystone State on Sunday in what could turn into an offensive shootout. Two weeks ago, Steeler QB Russell Wilson (1,626 yards, 10 TDs) passed for a season high 414 yards and three TDs to lead his team to a 44-38 win at Cincinnati. He has been receiving a lot of help from running back Najee Harris (824 yards, 4 TDs) and wideout George Pickens (55 receptions, 850 yards, 3 TDs). The Steeler defense is one of the best in the league, but they will take on a loaded Eagle offense led by QB Jalen Hurts (2,454 passing yards, 14 TDs/485 rushing yards, 12 TDs), sensational running back Saquon Barkley (1,499 yards, 13 total TDs) and wideouts A.J. Brown (44 receptions, 793 yards, 4 TDs) and DeVonta Smith (41 receptions, 516 yards, 4 TDs). This should be one of those back-and-forth games, but playing at home will be a huge benefit for the Eagles. My pick, Philadelphia 31, Pittsburgh 28

Tampa Bay at Los Angeles Chargers – An important game for both team’s playoff hopes. Two weeks ago, the Bucs survived a scare at Carolina and pulled out a 26-23 win. QB Baker Mayfield (3,034 yards, 25 TDs) is having another big season and he’s getting help from rookie running back Bucky Irving (732 yards, 6 TDs) and dependable wide receiver Mike Evans (39 receptions, 521 yards, 5 TDs). Irving sustained a hit injury in the Panthers win and his availability could be up in the air for this game. The Chargers improved to 8-4 after their road win at Atlanta. LA is a hard-nosed team, just like their first-year head coach Jim Harbaugh. They aren’t flashy, but they get the job done behind a solid QB in Justin Herbert (2,551 yards, 13 TDs) and rookie wideout Ladd McConkey (55 receptions, 815 yards, 4 TDs). Starting running back J.K Dobbins is out with a knee injury, which means Gus Edwards (235 yards, 1 TD) will need to step up and lead the running game. Look for the Chargers to win another close one as the defense will be the difference maker come Sunday. My pick, Los Angeles Chargers 20, Tampa Bay 16

Green Bay at Seattle – The Packers head to the Pacific Northwest to take on the Seahawks on Sunday Night Football. Both teams are squarely in the NFC playoff race, with the Packers probably looking at a Wild Card spot, while Seattle is looking to win the NFC West. GB QB Jordan Love (2,518 yards, 20 TDs) needs a big night, and will count on running back Josh Jacobs (987 yards, 9 total TDs) and wideout Jayden Reed (44 receptions, 693 yards, 6 TDs) to help him navigate the Seattle defense. The Seahawks will need a big night from QB Geno Smith (3,241 yards, 13 TDs), running back Kenneth Walker III (547 yards, 8 TDs) and wide receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba (70 receptions, 829 yards, 4 TDs) and DK Metcalf (50 receptions, 763 yards, 3 TDs). The Packers have the better defense, and that unit will be the difference maker in this one. My pick, Green Bay 26, Seattle 22

Chicago at Minnesota – The Bears visit the Vikings with a new head coach, but it probably won’t matter much at this point in another disappointing season for the Windy City team. The Vikings know they can’t afford to look past anyone team at this point in the season. They are smack dab in the middle of the NFC playoff hunt, so look for QB Sam Darnold (2,952 yards, 23 TDs), running back Aaron Jones (820 yards, 5 TDs) and wide receivers Justin Jefferson (68 receptions, 1,038 yards, 5 TDs) and Jordan Addison (36 receptions, 575 yards, 4 TDs) to come out in attack mode. The Vikings defense will also bring it’s “A” game on Monday Night Football, which could make for a long night for rookie Bears QB Caleb Williams (2,612 yards, 14 TDs). My pick, Minnesota 30, Chicago 14