Christmas Parade Tours Aldine Dec. 21

Enjoy viewing Festive Christmas Floats along the Parade Route. Saturday, Dec. 21 from 5:30pm to 9:00pm. Starts at Squatty Lyons Park, 1454 Cromwell Street, and Ends at Westfield Fire Station 4105 Lauder Road.

Followed by a Community Celebration at the Westfield Fire Station on Lauder Road. Come have fun and thank the community’s first responders!