Tree Lighting Opens Holiday Season

By Monica Campos East Aldine District

Holiday Magic in East Aldine: Lighting Up the Season with a Spectacular 30-foot Christmas Tree!

The East Aldine Management District ushered in the festive spirit with a magnificent 30- foot Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Friday, December 6th, at the Town Center. This marked the district’s 3rd annual celebration, promising a night of joy and merriment for all.

The event was nothing short of magical, featuring a winter wonderland complete with snow, appearances by Santa & Mrs. Claus, a pony carousel, and four holiday inflatables. Attendees were treated to complimentary delights including tamales, hot chocolate, punch, and pan dulce, spreading warmth and cheer throughout the night.

The atmosphere was truly reminiscent of a classic Christmas scene, with children joyfully partaking in all the festivities. A heart felt thank you goes out to our HCSO deputies, volunteers, and partners. Including GS Customs for their generous contribution, as they distributed hundreds of toys and gifts to the little ones, further adding to the magic of the evening.

The East Aldine District’s tree lighting ceremony was a dazzling success, igniting the holiday season with light, laughter, and love. Here’s to many more festive celebrations to come!

Save the date for our Holiday movie nights. Stay connected and follow us on Facebook & Instagram @eastaldinedistrict.