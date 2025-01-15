ALDINE COACH OF YEAR: After rough start, Davis Falcons rally behind second-year head coach Kelvin Chatham

By Mike Keeney / Contributing Writer

The Davis Falcons got off to a rough start at the beginning of the 2024 football season. Head coach Kelvin Chatham’s

team faced a daunting non-district schedule that included perennial playoff teams Willis and Strake Jesuit. After losing their first two games of the season, the Falcons defeated Cypress-Lakes, 31-17 in their final tune-up before

the District 14-6A season began.

Once league play started, Chatham’s team’s turned things around, in a big way. Davis opened district with a 29-13 win over Eisenhower, then followed that up with a 10-7 victory over Spring. Davis fell to Dekaney, before winning a thriller over Nimitz, 47-42.

Chatham led the Falcons to a 5-2 record in 14-6A play, good for a secondplace finish for a team that finished 3-4 in league play in 2023. For his effort, Chatham earned the Northeast News Coach of the Year Award.

Chatham, in just his second year at the helm of the Davis program, said playing a tough nondistrict schedule was

done intentionally to prepare his team for the rigors of the district schedule.

“Yes, the intent behind our preseason schedule was to help us get battle tested for 14 6A district play,” he said.

Chatham, 33, played wide receiver at Citrus College (Florida) and Illinois State University. He had stints with the Tennessee Titans and the Canadian Football League before returning to Citrus College to coach wide receivers. His coaching career has taken him to Nimitz High School where he coached defensive backs, wide receivers and served as the interim head coach for a short period of time. After his time at Nimitz, he landed the head coaching job at Houston ISD’s Booker T. Washington High School, where he turned a losing program into a playoff team.

Two years ago, he was named the head coach at Davis High School and he’s proud of how his second team responded after a tough start to the season.

“I’m proud of their determination and grit,” Chatham said. “Their efforts show me that the program is on track for

where we want it to be. We are proud, but not satisfied. I think the season left a lot to be desired.”

Chatham hopes that desire results in more good times for the Davis program and he’s excited for what the future could hold.

“Yes, I am very excited about the future of the program. I’m excited about meeting the challenges that will present themselves in the upcoming years to come and the responsibilities that come along with it,” he said.

Chatham thoroughly enjoys coaching and teaching young men and hopes he will have an influence on them far beyond their playing days.

“My coaching philosophy is teaching kids how to win the day,” Chatham said “I fundamentally believe that if you can teach kids how to win the day in the classroom, hallway and in the community, the wins on the field will come naturally.”