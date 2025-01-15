Elderly couple die in house fire on Rebecca Street

From community reports

A man and woman have died after being pulled from a house fire when they were found unconscious after their neighbor’s grandson called the police after noticing the smoke coming out of their home.

Just before 4 a.m. on Saturday, fire officials responded to Rebecca Street near Bauman and saw smoke flames engulfing a home. District Chief Kevin Carley with HFD said firefighters initially had difficulty entering the home

because the windows and doors had burglar bars. After gaining entry, the couple was found by firefighters inside a bedroom.

EMS officials began lifesaving efforts on both of them before taking them to the medical center, HFD said. Hours after the fire, the elderly couple died from their injuries. Houston Police Department confirmed the man and

woman did not survive.

Officials said the couple has lived in the area for years and were loved by all in the neighborhood. HPD confirmed that the victim’s son and the neighbor’s grandson lived next door, which is who noticed the fire.

As officials swept the home, fire crews said they saw no smoke detectors. Chief Carley said that although they didn’t find any, that doesn’t necessarily mean they weren’t present.

HPD says there is no foul play involved, and initial signs point to the fire possibly starting in the couple’s living room.