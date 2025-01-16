Aldine ISD Trustees Approve New Slate of Officers at Dec. 17 Meeting

From community reports

The Aldine ISD Board of Trustees approved a new slate of officers during its December 17 Board meeting. The Board’s Nominating Committee, consisting of chairman Paul Shanklin and members Connie Esparza and Steve Mead, recommended that Dr. Kimberley Booker serve as president, Esparza serve as vice president, Mead serve as secretary, and Rose Avalos serve as Assistant Secretary. Dr. Viola M. García, Shanklin, and Randy Bates will serve as members. This will be Dr. Booker’s second straight year to serve as Board president.

Trustees name December Impact Award Nominees

During the December 17 Board of Education meeting, Aldine ISD Trustees recognized several district employees with the Aldine Impact Awards. Aldine Impact Awards are given to district employees and community members who go above and beyond the call of duty in their respective roles with Aldine ISD. Board President Dr. Kimberley Booker nominated Nichole Coleman, a second-grade ESL Teacher at Oleson Elementary. She also nominated Dré Thompson, executive director of Athletics; Shawn Bingham, a Distribution and Logistics Teacher at Blanson Career And Technical Education High; Maria Cordova, the Custodial Manager at Primary School; and Robert Morris, a bus driver with the district’s Transportation Department. Board Secretary Connie Esparza nominated John Bankston, the tool room supervisor at the Bamberg Professional Development and Resource Center.

Aldine ISD earns state’s highest fiscal accountability rating for the 20th straight year

Chief Financial Officer Stan Osborne announced that for the 20th consecutive year, Aldine ISD received a rating of “Superior” under Texas’ School FIRST (Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas) accountability rating system. The “Superior” rating is the state’s highest rating, demonstrating Aldine ISD’s financial management and reporting system quality.

Aldine ISD received a perfect score of 100 points. The primary goal of the School FIRST system is to ensure that Texas public schools are held accountable for the quality of their financial management practices. The School FIRST system is designed to encourage Texas public schools to manage their financial resources better and provide a maximum allocation for direct instructional purposes. The School FIRST system evaluates 15 indicators. The first five are critical and must be met to avoid failure. The other 10 indicators evaluate financial solvency and financial

competency.

Employee honored

During the December 17 Board of Trustees meeting, Aldine ISD Police Chief Paul Córdova named Priscilla Holloway the police department’s Employee of the Month. Holloway serves as the dispatcher for the Aldine ISD Police Department.

Staff Assignment Announced

Aldine ISD Superintendent Dr. LaTonya M. Goffney announced one staff assignment during the December 17 Board of Trustees meeting. Meredith McCune was named Director of Digital Learning after serving as the Coordinator of Digital Learning with Cleveland ISD.

Trustees Approve Action Items

During the December 17 Board meeting, Aldine ISD Trustees approved the following action items:

–Approved the minutes from previous board meetings

–Approved an interlocal agreement between Aldine ISD and the Arizona State University for Innovative School Models during the 2024-25 school year

–Approved a Memorandum of Understanding between Aldine ISD and Tarleton State University for Agriculture

Science Dual Credit Courses for the 2024-25 school year

–Approved single contract purchases of $100,000 and greater

–Approved the monthly Tax Office refunds

Before the December 17 Board meeting, students from Raymond Elementary School led the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance and the Pledge to the Texas Flag. The Jones Middle School LOTC Color Guard presented the colors. The MacArthur High School choral, under the direction of Micah Schirado, entertained in the foyer of the Donaldson Administration Building. The January board meeting was held on Tuesday, January 14, in the Donaldson Administration Building’s board room and begins at 7 p.m.