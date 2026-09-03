3 Aldine ISD High Schools Earn U.S. News Best High Schools Recognition

Three Aldine ISD high schools have earned recognition in the 2026-27 U.S. News & World Report Best High Schools rankings, placing each campus among the top 40% of ranked public high schools nationally and qualifying them to display the U.S. News Best High School Award Badge.

Victory Early College High School, Blanson CTE High School, and Avalos PTECH School also ranked among the top high schools in Texas and the Houston metropolitan area, reflecting the academic opportunities and specialized pathways available to Aldine ISD students.

Victory Early College High School earned the highest ranking among the three Aldine schools, placing No. 620 nationally with an overall score of 96.55 out of 100. The school ranked No. 88 among Texas high schools and No. 24 in the Houston metropolitan area.

Blanson CTE High School ranked No. 1,200 nationally with an overall score of 93.31 out of 100. Blanson ranked No. 154 among Texas high schools and No. 41 in the Houston metropolitan area.

Avalos P-TECH School ranked No. 1,542 nationally with an overall score of 91.41 out of 100. The school ranked No. 193 among Texas high schools and No. 55 in the Houston metropolitan area.

Blanson CTE made significant progress from the 2025-26 rankings, improving from No. 2,137 nationally and No. 223 in Texas to No. 1,200 nationally and No. 154 in Texas this year.

Together, the three Aldine ISD Choice School campuses reflect the variety of college and career pathways available to Aldine ISD students. Avalos P-TECH provides opportunities in cybersecurity, computer networking, teaching and training, paralegal studies, and nondestructive testing. Blanson CTE offers 17 career and technical education programs across multiple industry sectors, while Victory Early College blends high school and college coursework through its partnership with Lone Star College.

“These rankings are a reflection of the hard work and commitment of our students, teachers, and campus leaders,” Superintendent Dr. LaTonya M. Goffney said. “At Aldine, we believe every student should have choices, opportunities and pathways that allow them to discover their strengths and prepare for their future. The success of Avalos P-TECH, Blanson CTE and Victory Early College demonstrates what is possible when we put students first and provide them with high-quality opportunities aligned with their goals.”

U.S. News developed the rankings in partnership with RTI International. The publication ranked nearly 18,000 public high schools out of more than 27,000 it reviewed nationwide. The rankings are based on six factors: college readiness, state assessment proficiency, state assessment performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth, and graduation rate.

The recognition continues a strong history for Aldine ISD’s Choice School campuses in the U.S. News rankings. U.S. News has recognized Victory Early College for more than a decade, while Blanson CTE has consistently appeared among the nation’s best since 2013. Avalos PTECH earned its first U.S. News recognition in 2025.

The continued success of the three campuses reflects Aldine ISD’s commitment to student choice through its Accelerate strategic plan and Portrait of a Graduate. Whether students are preparing for college, entering a career pathway, or earning college credit while completing high school, Aldine provides opportunities designed to help students build the futures they envision.

The latest U.S. News rankings offer another reason for families to explore the choices and possibilities available through Aldine ISD.