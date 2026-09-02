Aldine Board Recognizes Students, Staff

By Gerardo Hernandez Staff Writer

ALDINE — The Aldine ISD Board of Trustees recognized outstanding employees and students, celebrated recent district accomplishments and approved several action items during its Aug. 18 meeting.

The board presented several Aldine Impact Awards, which recognize employees and community members who go above and beyond in their roles within the district.

Assistant Board Secretary Angela Williams recognized Dexter Arkadie, an AgriScience teacher at MacArthur High School. Board President Dr. Kimberley Booker recognized Dr. Jacqueline Moton, assessment and data specialist, along with Allen Hampton and Johnny Kelley, students at Carver High School.

Chief Communications Officer Sheila Adams also highlighted several recent district accomplishments:

The Aldine ISD welcomed employees back for the 2026-27 school year during its annual Convocation on Aug. 10. The event introduced the district’s new #ChooseAldine hashtag and highlighted academic progress and the district’s commitment to student success.

MacArthur High School teacher Alexis Ayala was selected as one of 12 recipients of the 2026 Kinder Excellence in Teaching Award. Representatives of the Kinder Foundation surprised Ayala with the award Aug. 11. The honor includes a $30,000 prize.

Students returned to campuses Aug. 12 for the start of the new school year. Superintendent Dr. LaTonya M. Goffney and members of the Executive Leadership Impact Team visited campuses to welcome students and staff.

District leaders also made surprise visits to Hoffman Middle School and Nimitz High School to recognize improved campus ratings. Hoffman Middle School earned a C rating, while Nimitz became the first comprehensive high school in Aldine ISD to receive an A rating. The district also received a score of 96 and the highest “Superior Achievement” rating through the Texas Education Agency’s School FIRST financial accountability system for the 25th consecutive year.

Aldine ISD hosted its Athletics Jamboree Aug. 13, bringing together student- athletes, coaches, bands, cheerleaders, dance teams and fans to celebrate Aldine pride and launch the 2026-27 athletic season. Texas Southern University’s Ocean of Soul also made a surprise appearance.

The district also celebrated its summer graduates Aug. 20 at the M.O. Campbell Educational Center.

Staff appointments Trustees also announced two administrative appointments.

Andrew Francis was named assistant general counsel after previously working as an associate attorney with Spalding Nichols Lamp Langlois in Houston.

Tudon Martinez was named assistant superintendent of secondary schools after serving as executive director of instruction at Houston ISD.

Board approves action items

Trustees approved the previous meeting minutes and an interlocal agreement between the Harris County Department of Education and Aldine ISD for the Specialized Academic Behavior School (AB) West.

The board also approved the 2026-27 certification of provision of instructional materials, a memorandum of understanding for preventive dental health services with the Texas Department of State Health Services, and the district’s 2026-27 Student Code of Conduct.

Other approved items included contracts and purchases of $100,000 or more, as well as renewals for purchasing cooperatives and interlocal agreements.

Before the Aug. 18 meeting, the Eisenhower High School JROTC presented the colors and led the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance and the Texas Pledge. Performing arts students from Carver High School also provided entertainment.

The next Aldine ISD Board of Trustees meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, in the boardroom at the Donaldson Administration Building.