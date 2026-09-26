FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: Live updates from area football games, Sept. 25

OUR NEWS COVERAGE FOOTBALL TEAMS
Aldine Davis 49
Aldine MacArthur 20 FINAL
Atascocita 0
North Shore 35 FINAL
Barbers Hill 65
Clear Creek 13 FINAL
Dayton 41
Baytown Lee 20 FINAL
Baytown Sterling 35
Galveston Ball 20 FINAL
Crosby 3
C. E. King 45 FINAL
Dayton 41
Baytown Lee 20 FINAL
Huffman Hargrave 28
Liberty 29 FINAL
Humble Kingwood 66
Channelview 17 FINAL
SCORES FROM AROUND THE AREA
Angleton 34
Iowa Colony 24 FINAL
Beaumont United 62
Lufkin 27 FINAL
Brazosport 45
Sweeny 24 FINAL
Clear Brook 21
Clear Falls 52 FINAL
Clear Lake 7
Deer Park 62 FINAL
Clear Springs 7
Dickinson 59 FINAL
Conroe Caney Creek 13
The Woodlands 62 FINAL
Conroe Grand Oaks 41
Conroe 25 FINAL
Conroe Oak Ridge 37
Cleveland 6 FINAL
Cypress Bridgeland 31
Cypress Ranch 14 FINAL
Cypress Creek 40
Cypress Ridge 42 FINAL
Fort Bend Bush 6
Fort Bend Elkins 24 FINAL
Fort Bend Hightower 40
Houston Strake Jesuit 28 FINAL
Fort Bend Ridge Point 40
Fort Bend Clements 3 FINAL
Friendswood 52
South Houston 14 FINAL
Fulshear 38
Waller 28 FINAL
Houston Madison 42
Houston Sam Houston 3 FINAL
Houston Memorial 41
Houston Stratford 14 FINAL
Houston North Forest 44
Houston Scarborough 0 FINAL
Houston Northside 0
La Marque 62 FINAL
Houston Spring Woods 0
Huntsville 84 FINAL
Houston Waltrip 42
Houston Chavez 16 FINAL
Houston Westside 0
Alief Hastings 56 FINAL
Houston Wisdom 7
Houston Sharpstown 35 FINAL
Humble 12
Humble Summer Creek 35 FINAL
Katy 30
Katy Cinco Ranch 3 FINAL
Katy Paetow 41
Katy Seven Lakes 10 FINAL
Klein Cain 58
Magnolia West 7 FINAL
Klein Forest 0
Klein Collins 49 FINAL
La Porte 45
Beaumont West Brook 42 FINAL
Montgomery 48
Splendora 19 FINAL
Montgomery Lake Creek 21
NewCaney Porter 13 FINAL
Pasadena Rayburn 14
Pearland Dawson 38 FINAL
Port Neches-Groves 63
Santa Fe 21 FINAL
San Antonio Central Catholic 14
Houston Lutheran South 48 FINAL
Spring 28
Spring Dekaney 31 FINAL
The Woodlands College Park 63
Willis 21 FINAL
SCORES FROM AROUND THE STATE
Aledo 21
Arlington Martin 35 FINAL
Bellville 35
Wimberley 49 FINAL
Carthage 23
West Orange Stark 7 FINAL
College Station A&M Consolidated 27
College Station 45 FINAL
Kilgore 28
Longiew Pine Tree 34 FINAL
Midland Lee 6
Austin Westlake 49 FINAL
Sealy 32
Needville 14 FINAL
Stafford 30
Silsbee 49 FINAL
Vidor 7
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 48 FINAL
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