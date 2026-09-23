RECAP:East Aldine Continues Building on 25 Years of Unlimited Possibilities

From safer streets and expanded trails to youth programs, scholarships, and a new districtwide mural project, East Aldine Management District continues investing in the people and places that make the community home.

Twenty-five years ago, the East Aldine Management District (EAMD) was created to help improve the community’s quality of life and economic vitality. Today, that mission continues to take shape in ways residents, families, businesses, and visitors can see throughout East Aldine.

At its Aug. 25 meeting, the EAMD Board of Directors approved and discussed initiatives touching nearly every aspect of community life — from public safety and infrastructure to education, the arts, recreation and economic development.

As the EAMD continues its 25th-anniversary year, the investments reflect a simple idea: unlimited possibilities.

Investing in safer, more connected neighborhoods:

One of EAMD’s most significant ongoing investments is public safety.

The Board approved renewal of its longstanding interlocal agreement with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), adding two deputies to the East Aldine team. Beginning Oct. 1, the agreement will provide 27 HCSO personnel assigned to the District: one lieutenant, four sergeants, and 22 deputies.

The two additional deputies will focus on nuisance abatement and night-shift patrols, expanding a partnership that began in 2006 with three deputies.

The EAMD also approved the purchase of a high-water vehicle for East Aldine HCSO deputies, at a cost not to exceed $100,000. The military-grade vehicle, priced at approximately $62,000 before outfitting and initial maintenance, will provide another resource for high-water rescues during flooding events — an especially important capability for a community that has experienced flooding in multiple areas.

Public safety investments extend beyond law enforcement. The EAMD is overseeing the installation of more than 700 streetlights throughout East Aldine, representing a $1.5 million investment in neighborhood safety. The EAMD staff are monitoring the installations, primarily in the northern and eastern portions of the community.

Meanwhile, construction has begun on a sidewalk and pedestrian trail project serving the MacArthur High School area. The project will connect students and residents to Keith-Wiess Park and surrounding neighborhoods and includes improvements to the park’s parking area.

The EAMD also received a $2.4 million Texas Department of Transportation Highway Safety Improvement Program grant to construct sidewalks along Old Humble Road, connecting to Homestead Road and Johnson Elementary School.

Together, these projects are helping create a community where people can move more safely — whether walking to school, visiting a park, or traveling through the neighborhood.

Connecting East Aldine through trails and infrastructure:

The Board approved an increase in the District’s matching contribution for the first phase of the Keith-Wiess Park Trail connection project to $1.9 million. The project will create a trail connection between the East Aldine Town Center and Keith-Wiess Park, with the first phase also supported by $1 million from state Rep. Armando Walle.

The trail project is part of a larger effort to make East Aldine more connected and accessible while creating additional opportunities for residents to enjoy parks and public spaces.

Infrastructure improvements are also continuing underground. The EAMD is working toward completion of the Hartwick Sanitary Sewer Extension Project, which is nearing closeout of a $9.9 million Texas Water Development Board grant. The Board approved a final reimbursement request of approximately $71,171, allowing the EAMD to move forward with the grant closeout process.

The EAMD is also working on the Castlewood Sanitary Sewer Project, including efforts to acquire property for a future lift station.

Another potential water project could benefit both East Aldine and Aldine Independent School District. EAMD staff recently met with the school district regarding a proposed 12-inch water-line extension along Lauder Road, Crispin Drive, and the area near the Town Center. The project would allow Aldine ISD to move away from its private water well while providing East Aldine with additional water service and fire-protection capacity for future needs.

Creating places where the community can gather The Town Center continues to serve as a gathering place for East Aldine residents, and the EAMD is making improvements designed to support year-round programming.

The Board approved an increase in the Town Center electrical loop project budget from $300,000 to $450,000. The project will add electrical outlets and lighting infrastructure around the Town Center, including additional capacity and conduits that can support future transformer locations.

The goal is to provide the infrastructure needed for seasonal lighting and outdoor decorations while creating greater flexibility for future events and activities.

The EAMD also approved a one-year maintenance agreement for the Town Center soccer fields. The fields recently hosted East Aldine’s summer soccer program, which attracted more than 150 young participants during the final camp session. Plans are underway to bring back Fútbol Para Todos and other soccer programming, including a potential fall camp.

Celebrating 25 years through art Perhaps no project better captures the EAMD’s 25th-anniversary year than the new Aldine Mural Route: 25 Murals for 25 Years.

The East Aldine Arts Council (EAAC) will lead the project, with a budget not to exceed $250,000, to bring 25 new murals to locations throughout East Aldine.

Rather than awarding the work to a single artist or organization, the EAMD plans to work with five artists or arts organizations, with each creating five murals around five themes connected to East Aldine’s history, culture, and community.

The murals are expected to be concentrated along Aldine Mail Route, though additional locations throughout East Aldine are being considered. The EAMD has already begun scouting potential sites, including the Bentley Firehouse.

Community input will be part of the process when murals are planned for schools, churches, or other community properties. The goal is to complete the mural project by December 2026.

The project is more than a celebration of the past 25 years. It invites you to see East Aldine through a new lens — one that celebrates the people, stories, cultures, and places that make the community unique.

The EAAC is also expanding opportunities for East Aldine students. The Board approved $9,000 for Alley Theatre programming in East Aldine schools. The partnership will bring 15 traveling performances to elementary, middle, and high school students, providing young people opportunities to experience professional theater without leaving their schools.

Investing in East Aldine’s young people:

Education and youth development remain important components of the EAMD’s community investment.

The Board approved $50,000 for Momentum Education’s High School Fellowship Program, now in its second year. The funding will provide stipends for 150 students participating in the collegeand career-readiness program, which helps students prepare for the SAT and pursue college and trade-school opportunities.

The EAMD also approved a $100,000 current-money scholarship for MacArthur High School students and a $20,000 endowment scholarship for Hall Success Academy. Both scholarships will be administered through the Aldine Education Foundation (AEF) and are expected to be awarded at the 2027 AEF ceremony.

The Board also approved $9,000 to support YES Prep North Central’s sixth-grade educational trip to Marble Falls.

These investments reflect a broader commitment to helping East Aldine students see opportunities beyond high school and equipping them with the resources to pursue those opportunities.

That commitment will continue Sept. 3, when the EAMD’s Health, Education and Community Engagement Committee hosts “Beyond High School: Career Pathways in East Aldine.” The community forum will include a hands-on career test drive featuring pipefitting and surgical technology, a local employer panel, information from Lone Star College and stories from local alums.

Supporting the people and businesses of East Aldine:

Economic development is another key part of the EAMD’s work.

The Board approved an additional $20,000 for the Open Rewards program, which encourages residents to shop and dine locally. The program has more than 1,000 users and has generated more than $1.4 million in economic impact after the EAMD deposited $120,000 into the program.

The EAMD also renewed its Placer.ai subscription, which provides data and analytics to help staff understand visitor patterns, event attendance, traffic trends, and economic development opportunities. Those tools help the EAMD make informed decisions about where resources and marketing efforts can have the greatest impact.

The Board also approved an update to the Business Improvement Grant guidelines to ensure grant funds continue supporting businesses that maintain a presence in East Aldine. The change adds a return-of-funds provision tied to property ownership, protecting the program’s purpose and keeping participating businesses visible in the community.

Preparing for what comes next:

While the EAMD continues celebrating its 25-year history, it is also preparing for the future.

The Board approved funding for several upcoming community events, including the annual National Night Out celebration scheduled for Oct. 6. The event will bring residents and law enforcement together for an evening featuring music, activities, food, giveaways, and a drone show.

The EAMD also continues to support community organizations and initiatives through sponsorships and grants benefiting education, seniors, health, literacy, youth and neighborhood services.

Meanwhile, the Beautification and Cleanup Committee is preparing for its next community cleanup event in September and exploring ways to help residents, civic organizations and volunteers address cleanup needs on private property.

The EAMD is also preparing to launch its Nuisance Abatement Assistance Program on a case-by-case basis to help eligible residents with private-property cleanup.

A strong foundation for the next 25 years:

The breadth of the EAMD’s work is reflected in its financial position. The EAMD generated approximately $9.8 million in sales tax revenue, which is 38% above for August. General fund expenditures were approximately 18.3% below budget, while capital improvement project expenditures year-to-date represented about 10% of the annual budget.

Those numbers provide the foundation for the EAMD’s continued investment in projects, programs, and services that affect the community. But the most important measure may be what those investments mean for the people who call East Aldine home.

A brighter street. A safer route to school. A new trail. A soccer field ready for another season. A student discovering a career. A family finding resources. A business choosing to stay and grow. A mural telling a story that might otherwise go untold.

After 25 years, East Aldine’s possibilities are still unfolding. And the East Aldine Management District is continuing to invest in what comes next