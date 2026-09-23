Texas Department of Agriculture awards Aldine ISD $513,300 for fresh fruit and vegetable program

By Ashley Brown Director of External Communications

Aldine ISD has been awarded $513,300 from the Texas Department of Agriculture to provide fresh fruit and vegetable snacks to students at 17 campuses during the 2026- 27 school year.

This marks the fourth consecutive year multiple Aldine ISD campuses have been selected to participate in the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program. This year also marks the highest amount of funding Aldine ISD has received through the program and the largest number of participating campuses in district history. Last school year, 14 campuses participated.

The Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program provides students with access to a variety of fresh produce while encouraging healthy eating habits.

Beginning Oct. 1, students at participating campuses will receive fresh fruit and vegetable snacks in their classrooms on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Students will receive fruit one day and a vegetable the other. Program funding will cover the cost of the fresh produce provided to students.

“The Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program was created to support healthier choices for our students by expanding the variety of produce they experience,” said Susan D’Amico, executive director of Aldine ISD Child Nutrition Services. “It is our sincere hope that this program will make a lasting difference in our students’ present and future health.”

The program also includes a nutrition education component. Teachers receive information about the nutritional benefits of the food being served, along with a snack to enjoy alongside their students. Child Nutrition Services also partners with the district’s Physical Education Department to provide physical education teachers with materials and lessons based on the fruits and vegetables being served each week.

The 17 participating campuses are:

Anderson Academy Carroll Elementary School

Francis Elementary School

Goodman Elementary School

Worsham Elementary School

Thompson Elementary School

Ermel Elementary School

Carmichael Elementary School Kujawa Elementary School

Spence Elementary School

Greenspoint Elementary School

Escamilla Elementary School

Stehlik Elementary School

Caraway Elementary School

Reed Academy

Hill Elementary School

Ogden Elementary School

Through the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program, Aldine ISD continues to give students at participating campuses opportunities to experience a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables while learning healthy eating habits they can carry beyond the classroom.