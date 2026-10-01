Aldine ISD Board of Trustees Approves 2026- 27 Tax Rate at September Board Meeting

By Ashley Brown ALDINE ISD

During its Sept. 15 meeting, the Aldine ISD Board of Trustees unanimously voted to adopt a tax rate of $1.0144 per $100 of assessed property value for the 2026-27 school year. The tax rate includes $0.7119 for the Maintenance and Operations Fund (M&O), which covers the district’s day-to-day operations, and $0.3025 for the Interest and Sinking Fund (I&S), which is used to repay debt, such as voter- approved bonds. This rate is lower than the June proposal. However, the board could not officially adopt it until the Harris Central Appraisal District released the certified tax roll in August.

While the district’s tax rate determines how much Aldine ISD collects per $100 of taxable property value, individual property tax bills may vary based on a home’s appraised value. The Harris Central Appraisal District, not Aldine ISD, is responsible for determining property values.

Public Hearing on SB 12 Certification

The Board held a public hearing regarding Aldine ISD’s compliance with Senate Bill 12. The law requires the superintendent to certify to the Texas Education Agency that the district complies with provisions of the Texas Education Code prohibiting certain diversity, equity and inclusion duties and activities.During the hearing, district officials outlined policy updates and steps taken to inform employees, contractors, students and families of the requirements.

Spotlight on Teaching, Learning and Leading

Interim Chief of Transformation Gabriela Sierra recognized eight students who recently participated in the School Board Members for Latino Equity (MASBA) Our Voice, Our Future (“Nuestra Voz, Nuestro Futuro”) contest. This year’s theme encouraged students to see themselves as storytellers and changemakers. Aldine ISD students earned the top three prizes in the contest.

•First place: Sophia Gomez, Garcia Middle School — “Reality of the Passing Grades”