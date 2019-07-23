Back to School Immunizations Sat. July 27

UT Physicians and State Rep. Armando Walle are holding a Back to School Immunization clinic on Saturday, July 27 from 9am to Noon at the UT Clinic at Jensen and Crosstimbers. Parents should bring immunization records. The shots are free, and the first 100 will also receive a backpack with school supplies, courtesy of the Rotary Club.