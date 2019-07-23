 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Back to School Immunizations Sat. July 27

July 23, 2019

UT Physicians and State Rep. Armando Walle are holding a Back to School Immunization clinic on Saturday, July 27 from 9am to Noon at the UT Clinic at Jensen and Crosstimbers. Parents should bring immunization records. The shots are free, and the first 100 will also receive a backpack with school supplies, courtesy of the Rotary Club.

More from Channels - School NewsMore posts in Channels - School News »
More from CommunityMore posts in Community »
More from Front PageMore posts in Front Page »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.